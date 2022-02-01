cVault.finance (CORE) Price Reaches $10,127.98 on Major Exchanges

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One cVault.finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $10,127.98 or 0.26264526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $101.28 million and approximately $307,252.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance (CRYPTO:CORE) is a coin. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

