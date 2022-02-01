Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CYXT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Cyxtera Technologies stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.20. Cyxtera Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Cyxtera Technologies will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at $92,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth about $110,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

