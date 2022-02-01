DA Davidson Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $185.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AAPL. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.11.

Apple stock opened at $174.78 on Friday. Apple has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $2,594,000. Ceera Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.5% during the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $58,198,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

