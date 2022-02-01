DA Davidson Comments on Teradyne, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Teradyne in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Teradyne’s FY2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TER. KeyCorp began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.68.

TER opened at $117.43 on Monday. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $102.51 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.18 and a 200-day moving average of $134.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TER. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter worth $1,567,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 90.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Teradyne by 3.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter worth $1,216,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Teradyne by 55.2% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,874 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.53%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

