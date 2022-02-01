DA Davidson Cuts Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target to $188.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on JKHY. UBS Group started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.71.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of JKHY opened at $167.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.84. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $179.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 111.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,136,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,674,000 after purchasing an additional 599,221 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,990,000 after acquiring an additional 313,011 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 21,882.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 276,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,216,000 after acquiring an additional 275,278 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $40,676,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,085,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,636,000 after purchasing an additional 170,608 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.