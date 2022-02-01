Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC began coverage on Daimler Truck in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a €42.00 ($47.19) price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Daimler Truck in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Daimler Truck presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of DTRUY stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. Daimler Truck has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $20.22.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

