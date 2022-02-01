Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Short Interest Update

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 62.9% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DTRC opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. Dakota Territory Resource has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4.55.

Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its projects include Blind Gold, City Creek, and Homestake Paleoplacer property. The company was founded on February 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Lead, SD.

