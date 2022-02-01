Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.62 Million

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.87 or 0.00004830 BTC on popular exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $135.42 million and $3.62 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dawn Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00044052 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00116603 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol (CRYPTO:DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 72,498,404 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dawn Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dawn Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.