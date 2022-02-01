DerivaDAO (DDX) Trading 12.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for $2.90 or 0.00007541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DerivaDAO has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $75.58 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00051233 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,743.85 or 0.07144131 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,381.40 or 0.99933268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00052116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00054832 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003116 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.