Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 81,492.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.57 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 12.46%. Heartland Express’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

