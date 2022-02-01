Deutsche Bank AG Has $411,000 Position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,671 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNSO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MINISO Group by 430.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $566,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,699,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,823,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,675,000. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MNSO opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $35.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33 and a beta of -0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $411.91 million during the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

