Deutsche Bank AG Has $415,000 Stake in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHUY. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Chuy’s by 473.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 10,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 5.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 5.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.50. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.34%. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHUY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.