Deutsche Bank AG Has $446,000 Holdings in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,460 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in GCM Grosvenor were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 973.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,108 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 22.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

GCMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GCM Grosvenor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.28. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $13.69. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.83.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.35 million. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 154.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is presently -74.07%.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG).

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.