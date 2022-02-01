Deutsche Bank AG Invests $407,000 in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,687,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,842,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,286,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,164,000. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 34,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $656,450.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Staples sold 346,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $6,680,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 413,579 shares of company stock worth $7,982,075 over the last ninety days.

Shares of FA opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. First Advantage Co. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $192.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Advantage Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, First Advantage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.19.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

