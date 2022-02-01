Deutsche Bank AG Raises Position in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of BeyondSpring worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,807,000 after buying an additional 202,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BeyondSpring by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in BeyondSpring by 8.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 17,851 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 14.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 25,741 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

BYSI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair downgraded shares of BeyondSpring from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America cut shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of BYSI opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average is $13.35. BeyondSpring Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $126.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.86.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.11. BeyondSpring had a negative return on equity of 118.78% and a negative net margin of 6,057.17%. Analysts anticipate that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

