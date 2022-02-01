Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $5,445,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $288,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,931,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 105.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:KROS opened at $46.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.19. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $75.99.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). Equities research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 15,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $954,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 15,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $669,815.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,406 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,212. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.