Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,614 Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,223,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,823,000 after buying an additional 311,236 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 753,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 226,307 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 49.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 91,853 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

CFB stock opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.35.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

