Deutsche Bank AG Sells 24,229 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 65.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,229 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AOSL opened at $45.03 on Tuesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day moving average is $38.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AOSL. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

In related news, Director Yueh-Se Ho sold 51,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,069,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $84,373.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,795 shares of company stock worth $2,898,845 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

