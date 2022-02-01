Deutsche Bank AG Sells 27,231 Shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 46.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,231 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Glatfelter were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Glatfelter by 86.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 19,172 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 0.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,211,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,738,000 after buying an additional 73,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 2,123.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 757,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,185,000 after acquiring an additional 723,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 12.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 602,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,417,000 after acquiring an additional 65,851 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Shares of NYSE GLT opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $772.95 million, a PE ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Glatfelter Co. has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.41.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.65 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 2.75%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Glatfelter from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.