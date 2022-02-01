Deutsche Bank AG Sells 9,250 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 24.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $612,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 40,485 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 147,546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.50.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

