Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Holdings in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,564 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.05% of First Mid Bancshares worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,159,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,974,000 after acquiring an additional 114,290 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,459,000 after buying an additional 12,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 10.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,077,000 after buying an additional 25,237 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,967,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 5.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,911,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ FMBH opened at $41.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.82. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $45.84. The company has a market capitalization of $744.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 19.91%. Equities analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.12%.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

