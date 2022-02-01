Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $129.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $190.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DGX. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.42.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $135.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.03. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $174.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

