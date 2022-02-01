DigiByte (DGB) Price Up 5.9% Over Last Week

DigiByte (CURRENCY:DGB) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last week, DigiByte has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a total market cap of $334.27 million and approximately $19.88 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 184.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004842 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,059,878,009 coins. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com . DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigiByte’s official website is www.digibyte.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Security: DigiByte uses five highly advanced cryptographic algorithms. Speed: DigiByte transaction notifications occur in 1-3 seconds, blocks are discovered every thirty seconds and transactions are fully confirmed every 3 minutes. Future planned upgrades will make these times even faster. Fees: Most DigiByte to DigiByte transactions are free or carry a very small network-mining fee to incentivize people to mine. Worldwide: DigiBytes are already stored, traded and transacted in over 89 countries. Decentralization: There is no need for a middleman or third party or central server. Re-Spend: Send DigiBytes you received to someone else in as little as three minutes. Finite Production: New DigiBytes are added to the network every thirty seconds through a process called mining as each new block (or grouping of transactions in a spreadsheet like format) is discovered by the network. Scarcity: 21 Billion DigiBytes will be created in 21 years. 1% Monthly New Minting Reduction: New DigiByte production decreases 1% every month. Mining: DigiByte mining is decentralized with five independent, highly secure mining algorithms. Adaptable, innovative & flexible: DigiByte is constantly adding new features & services to remain on the cutting edge of digital currency technology. Committed Development: DigiByte has been under constant, progressive development for over one year now with core development team members from all over the world. Millennial Acquisition Potential: DigiByte provides merchants, banks & other legacy institutions with a new means of acquiring & connecting with tech savvy millennial users. A Bright Future: DigiByte has many new & exciting projects underway to be released throughout 2015 to increase DigiByte utility and new user adoption across the globe. “

Buying and Selling DigiByte

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

