Digital Turbine (APPS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Digital Turbine to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Digital Turbine to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of APPS opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.76, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $35.55 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.99.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APPS. Macquarie upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.63.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Turbine stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 83.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 399,216 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of Digital Turbine worth $66,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

