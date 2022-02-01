Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Purchased by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,490,000. Relaxing Retirement Coach purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,277,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,837.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 43,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 41,343 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 153,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 38,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 33,566 shares in the last quarter.

DFAE opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $30.62.

