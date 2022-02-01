DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.26), Yahoo Finance reports. DLH had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 4.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

NASDAQ:DLHC opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. DLH has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13. The firm has a market cap of $238.44 million, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DLH stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DLH were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 63.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

