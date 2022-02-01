DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Stake Lessened by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 78.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 76.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,706,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,797 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 190.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 793,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,585,000 after purchasing an additional 519,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 14.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,876,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,706,000 after purchasing an additional 354,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,275,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,691,000 after purchasing an additional 224,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 30.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 762,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,157,000 after purchasing an additional 177,807 shares in the last quarter.

DMC Global stock opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $755.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 448.22, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.10. DMC Global Inc. has a one year low of $34.46 and a one year high of $70.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.72.

BOOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti upgraded DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

