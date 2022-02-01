Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $87.85 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $104.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total transaction of $3,223,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $2,670,571.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,381 shares of company stock worth $9,345,264 over the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLB. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.