DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Sold by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC lessened its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,455,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,104 shares during the quarter. DoorDash accounts for approximately 7.9% of Coatue Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Coatue Management LLC owned 2.80% of DoorDash worth $1,947,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DoorDash alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $70,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total value of $19,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 655,438 shares of company stock valued at $113,941,382. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.94.

DASH stock opened at $112.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.43 and a 200 day moving average of $181.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion and a PE ratio of -31.44. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.78 and a 52 week high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.