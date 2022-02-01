Dowling & Yahnke LLC Cuts Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Leidos by 55.6% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leidos in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Leidos by 73.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 33.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 2,353.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos stock opened at $89.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $110.49.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.20.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.