Dowling & Yahnke LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835,693 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $482,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,362 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,297,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,576,000 after purchasing an additional 673,361 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $226.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.49. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $194.11 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

