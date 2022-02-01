Dowling & Yahnke LLC Purchases 308 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $5,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 161.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 209.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 54.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $253.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $280.92 and its 200 day moving average is $295.28. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $233.36 and a twelve month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

