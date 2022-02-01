Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 2,206 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,125 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $150,879,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,602,000 after buying an additional 1,257,419 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 201.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,820,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,399,000 after buying an additional 1,217,578 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 448.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,377,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,068,000 after buying an additional 1,126,183 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at about $58,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK opened at $59.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.02.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

BK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

