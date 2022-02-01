DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Financial Survey

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get DraftKings alerts:

This table compares DraftKings and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DraftKings -127.81% -65.15% -35.39% Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A N/A N/A

63.0% of DraftKings shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.0% of DraftKings shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DraftKings and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DraftKings $614.53 million 14.61 -$1.23 billion ($3.67) -6.02 Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DraftKings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DraftKings and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DraftKings 1 8 16 0 2.60 Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I 0 0 0 0 N/A

DraftKings currently has a consensus price target of $55.54, suggesting a potential upside of 151.43%. Given DraftKings’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe DraftKings is more favorable than Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I.

Summary

DraftKings beats Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products. The company distributes its product offerings through various channels, including traditional websites and direct app downloads, as well as direct-to-consumer digital platforms, such as the Apple App store and the Google Play store. DraftKings Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.