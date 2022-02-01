DragonVein Price Reaches $0.0039 on Top Exchanges (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One DragonVein coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar. DragonVein has a total market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $67,596.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,664.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.77 or 0.00744267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.03 or 0.00238014 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00024757 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

