Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in January

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of DRXGF opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94. Drax Group has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $8.18.

Several analysts have recently commented on DRXGF shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Drax Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Drax Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 750 ($10.08) to GBX 925 ($12.44) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Drax Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Drax Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $925.00.

Drax Group Plc engages in owning and operating coal-fired power station. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The Generation segment involves in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station. The Biomass Supply segment offers production of compressed wood pellets at processing facilities.

