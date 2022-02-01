DRIFE (DRF) Market Cap Tops $1.50 Million

DRIFE (CURRENCY:DRF) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. One DRIFE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DRIFE has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. DRIFE has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $44,626.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DRIFE alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00045154 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00113464 BTC.

DRIFE Coin Profile

DRIFE (CRYPTO:DRF) is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,038,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,255,578 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. “

DRIFE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DRIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DRIFE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DRIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DRIFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DRIFE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.