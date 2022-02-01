Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last Week

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market capitalization of $5.06 million and approximately $42,709.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00050795 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,778.35 or 0.07184624 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,679.16 or 1.00021827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00052129 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00054021 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

