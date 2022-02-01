Dynamic Price Down 7.3% This Week (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC on major exchanges. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $95.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38,431.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,759.39 or 0.07180073 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.17 or 0.00297071 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $285.34 or 0.00742461 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00010050 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00010147 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00068767 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.83 or 0.00376843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.39 or 0.00237794 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.