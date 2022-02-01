E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.93% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

Several other research firms have also commented on EONGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of E.On from €11.25 ($12.64) to €12.00 ($13.48) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of E.On from €11.50 ($12.92) to €11.00 ($12.36) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EONGY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.50. E.On has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $14.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that E.On will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

