Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.09. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

EGBN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

EGBN opened at $59.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.16 and a 1 year high of $63.84. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 42.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,376,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,365,000 after purchasing an additional 132,240 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,573,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,982,000 after buying an additional 29,788 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,172,000 after buying an additional 80,195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,369,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,825,000 after buying an additional 110,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 180,148.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 740,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,546,000 after buying an additional 740,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

