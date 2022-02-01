Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 20,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.68. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.66 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.