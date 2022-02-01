Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

In related news, CFO David C. Sims acquired 3,555 shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $34,092.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Eagle Capital Growth Fund alerts:

GRF opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $10.64.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Eagle Capital Growth Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th.

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company. Its objective is long-term growth utilizing the concept of total return for selecting investments. The company was founded on July 16, 1989 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.