Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.32 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will report $47.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.14 million to $49.50 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $49.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $176.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $174.37 million to $178.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $334.75 million, with estimates ranging from $308.60 million to $360.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $1.00. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $39.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

EGRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,409 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,131 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGRX stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $45.94. 95,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.55. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $58.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

