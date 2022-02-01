EasyFi (EZ) Price Hits $2.45 on Exchanges

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $6.20 million and approximately $310,790.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EasyFi has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EasyFi coin can now be purchased for about $2.45 or 0.00006354 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00045221 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00114446 BTC.

EasyFi Profile

EZ is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

