Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the December 31st total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 6.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 1,308.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 3.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 26.9% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EIM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.63. The stock had a trading volume of 112,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,285. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $14.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.0496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

