EDC Blockchain 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $324.00 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded up 29% against the US dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $237,077.06 and $324.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,486.94 or 0.99955126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00074932 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00020799 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00028770 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.38 or 0.00439896 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

