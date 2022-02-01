Edgar Lomax Co. VA Reduces Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,713,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $824.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,946. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $886.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $897.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $125.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $670.28 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.23%.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $987.21.

