Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 1,075 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lowered its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $8,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,728.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.94. 82,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,209,651. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market cap of $69.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.66 and its 200-day moving average is $79.19. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

