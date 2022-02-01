Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 5,635 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 563,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,635 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.7% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $42,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 667,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,154,000 after buying an additional 20,855 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.5% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.6% during the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 148.0% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 28,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 16,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coco Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.4% during the third quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $2,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 736,998 shares of company stock worth $61,182,879. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.52. 154,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,173,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.53%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.